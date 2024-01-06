The Glenfield Middle School PTA is throwing a Snowball Winter Gala on March 23 and everyone is invited!

The adults-only event, held at the Richfield Regency in Verona, will feature a silent auction, live DJ, appetizers, food stations, and a 4-hour open bar that includes beer, wine, and the “Snowball Signature Drink.”

This Snowball will also feature a special performance and dedication to the Kool Kids Foundation for their generous contribution to the Glenfield PTA’s Drumline initiative.

Get your tickets here. For more information or to donate a product, service, or experience for the Snowball silent auction, send an email to snowballcommitee@glenfieldpta.org.