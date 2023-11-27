Native American Heritage Month ends this month, but Montclair Art Museum (MAM) continues the celebration at its annual Art UnCorked event on Friday, December 1, which puts of Indigenous art in the spotlight.

Art Uncorked is a festive evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music and a one-of-a-kind art auction—where you can mix and mingle with the artists and hear about their inspirations first-hand before placing bids on artwork.

Relative Arts NYC founders and co-owners Korina Emmerich (Puyallup) and Liana Shewey (Mvskoke).

This year, a highlight of the event is an exclusive pop-up by Relative Arts NYC, a space dedicated to celebrating and fostering the advancement of Indigenous futurism in fashion and art through representation and education. Relative Arts is Indigenous-owned and operated by Korina Emmerich (Puyallup) and Liana Shewey (Mvskoke).

MAM has expanded its selection of indigenous artists in the silent auction this year, featuring several award-winning photographers like Eugene Tapahe, Darby Raymond-Overstreet, and Kimberly Fulton Orozco, along with the works of Matthew Kirk, Renelle White Buffalo, David Haff (ahchipaptunhe) and other talented local artists.

In addition to the festivities, guests get admission to MAM’s galleries from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with ticket purchases. Tickets range from $75 for Junior Patrons (ages 21-30) to $125 for non-members.