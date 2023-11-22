Montclair High School (ADAM ANIK/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

A generation of children have gone through the Montclair school system enduring a revolving door of superintendents and appointed board members, many with great intent, who could not create the conditions for change. Those students endured many challenges that most districts do not face. Beginning in November 2021, voters have gone to the polls and made their voices clear. By a 70-30 margin, we changed the district from an appointed to an elected school board. By an amazing 84-16 margin, we approved a bond referendum for much needed improvements to all our schools and to our athletic facilities. In 2022 and 2023 we have seen a number of people step up and run to be elected to the Board of Education. Six of the current nine members have been elected, two of them twice. In the recent election, Phaedra Dunn and Melanie Deysher were re-elected to their positions; Allison Silverstein maintained the seat she was appointed to. The vote wasn’t close. All three of these deeply committed leaders showed they have the confidence of so many of us who vote in these elections.

These decisive results continue to happen because our school system is essential. Our schools are extraordinary places with many outstanding educators who work tirelessly. But we all know there is so much that could be better. Change takes time, it takes commitment, it takes courage, and it takes stability. Our current elected school board members are committed, courageous and they have stability due to the will of the voters.

The current attempt to derail the Woodman Field renovations that were approved and funded as part of the bond referendum has operated by the pre-2021 playbook. A tiny, loud, privileged group with an appointed friend and former neighbor on the BOE presented some reasonable arguments but mostly obfuscated, exaggerated, berated, and claimed bad process. In 2006, this same group successfully blocked a similar renovation. The appalling dangerous conditions at Woodman were left unattended to, and injured children paid the price. Current Montclair High seniors were born around this time. Despite the work by Woodman neighbors to deprive them of a safe field and that the delay tactics employed might result in them playing in dangerous conditions yet again, it was outstanding to see so many current student athletes at several board meetings speaking clearly and patiently while demonstrating the compelling need for a new field at Woodman.

Neighbors have claimed they have been treated poorly for defending the environment. I have witnessed the opposite. Families of athletes expressed their views with civility as they watched as neighbors raised their voices variously at the Superintedent and BOE and even occasionally at children and their parents. I’d urge people to watch the posted videos of recent school board meetings for confirmation. No one is vilifying neighbors for seeking to protect the environment. We thank them for that. We applaud that 94 new trees are included in the renovation plan. Public meetings include the opportunity for residents to make their points and arguments. We remain dedicated to advocating for safe fields for our children and criticizing delay tactics which continue to put our children at risk.

It is undoubtedly a shame that 15 old trees had to be brought down as part of this project. However, we all know that in life tradeoffs must be made and that priorities must be sorted out and determined. I respect that some residents, for very genuine reasons, disagree with the priorities that have been placed at the top of the list. However, we elect leaders to determine those priorities and the priority that has been elevated is the essential need to eliminate the dangerous, unacceptable conditions of the fields at Woodman and Hillside. This is a priority entirely in line with the mission of the school district and thus the BOE voted 7-2 to approve the contract for the renovations with all elected members voting in the affirmative. The process was public, interactive, patient and involved very significant adjustments based on input from opponents of the plan.

Every project in the bond referendum is critical. The determination to deliver these projects on time and under budget is the bright light of change that bodes well for the next generation of Mounties being born today.

Andrew Lacey

Montclair