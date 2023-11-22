A generation of children have gone through the Montclair school system enduring a revolving door of superintendents and appointed board members, many with great intent, who could not create the conditions for change. Those students endured many challenges that most districts do not face. Beginning in November 2021, voters have gone to the polls and made their voices clear. By a 70-30 margin, we changed the district from an appointed to an elected school board. By an amazing 84-16 margin, we approved a bond referendum for much needed improvements to all our schools and to our athletic facilities. In 2022 and 2023 we have seen a number of people step up and run to be elected to the Board of Education. Six of the current nine members have been elected, two of them twice. In the recent election, Phaedra Dunn and Melanie Deysher were re-elected to their positions; Allison Silverstein maintained the seat she was appointed to. The vote wasn’t close. All three of these deeply committed leaders showed they have the confidence of so many of us who vote in these elections.
These decisive results continue to happen because our school system is essential. Our schools are extraordinary places with many outstanding educators who work tirelessly. But we all know there is so much that could be better. Change takes time, it takes commitment, it takes courage, and it takes stability. Our current elected school board members are committed, courageous and they have stability due to the will of the voters.
The current attempt to derail the Woodman Field renovations that were approved and funded as part of the bond referendum has operated by the pre-2021 playbook. A tiny, loud, privileged group with an appointed friend and former neighbor on the BOE presented some reasonable arguments but mostly obfuscated, exaggerated, berated, and claimed bad process. In 2006, this same group successfully blocked a similar renovation. The appalling dangerous conditions at Woodman were left unattended to, and injured children paid the price. Current Montclair High seniors were born around this time. Despite the work by Woodman neighbors to deprive them of a safe field and that the delay tactics employed might result in them playing in dangerous conditions yet again, it was outstanding to see so many current student athletes at several board meetings speaking clearly and patiently while demonstrating the compelling need for a new field at Woodman.
Neighbors have claimed they have been treated poorly for defending the environment. I have witnessed the opposite. Families of athletes expressed their views with civility as they watched as neighbors raised their voices variously at the Superintedent and BOE and even occasionally at children and their parents. I’d urge people to watch the posted videos of recent school board meetings for confirmation. No one is vilifying neighbors for seeking to protect the environment. We thank them for that. We applaud that 94 new trees are included in the renovation plan. Public meetings include the opportunity for residents to make their points and arguments. We remain dedicated to advocating for safe fields for our children and criticizing delay tactics which continue to put our children at risk.
It is undoubtedly a shame that 15 old trees had to be brought down as part of this project. However, we all know that in life tradeoffs must be made and that priorities must be sorted out and determined. I respect that some residents, for very genuine reasons, disagree with the priorities that have been placed at the top of the list. However, we elect leaders to determine those priorities and the priority that has been elevated is the essential need to eliminate the dangerous, unacceptable conditions of the fields at Woodman and Hillside. This is a priority entirely in line with the mission of the school district and thus the BOE voted 7-2 to approve the contract for the renovations with all elected members voting in the affirmative. The process was public, interactive, patient and involved very significant adjustments based on input from opponents of the plan.
Every project in the bond referendum is critical. The determination to deliver these projects on time and under budget is the bright light of change that bodes well for the next generation of Mounties being born today.
Andrew Lacey
Montclair
Well said, Andrew. I welcomed the opportunity to participate and to present the need for a baseball field that will allow the game to be played safely today and well into the future in this town that we love. I was proud of the student-athletes who summarized the need so calmly and clearly. Like you, I respect the counter-arguments yet am firmly convinced that we cannot delay. It was disappointing when I read nearly 20 years ago that the town elected not to proceed with Woodman renovations. I knew then that our kids would end up with an embarrassingly subpar field at the high school. The Woodman Field my son – and so many before him – has played on is unfit for high school play. It’s uneven, thoroughly covered in weeds, and it’s downright dangerous. The field that has now been approved by 84% of residents and the BOE solves all of that. It’s the very best option that exists, and now is the time to build it and create a better future for youth baseball in Montclair.
Hey Andrew.
Couldn’t agree more. Solid, consistent leadership effecting the clear will of the people….gives me hope. Could common sense gun control be next:)
Well stated. Despite some board members being threatened by opponents of the Woodman and Hillside field projects with the loss of their positions at the polls prior to Election Day, the elected members made a decision not to give in to those threats and instead put the health and safety of both current and future Montclair High School athletes above the fray. I applaud their decision, am happy to see the re-elected win by such a margin, and encouraged at all the work the elected portion of the board and Dr. Ponds have done trying to move these projects forward without delay.
I agree. Compromises were made on the size of the field and those who opposed it were heard out. Some have not been able to accept that others have different priorities. But we have the democratic process to hash that out. Thanks to the BOE members who voted to move this forward for student-athletes.
C’mon parents. I’m sure your parents told you at one time, or many, you could try a little harder. Maybe even set an example and do your homework.
It required 3 mins of my time to go back to the Sept 29, 2021 PSA drafted District presentation to the BoE of the Master Capital Plan needs. 3 minutes! Imagine if I spent 30 minute what I would provide. The Silverstein BoE, the Ponds led district. The Silverstein, I speak for the Board, saying no new taxes if you would approve the capital spend. The Silverstein, I speak for Phaedra Dunn and Melanie Deysher who voted Silverstein to represent them?
Anyway, no mention of baseball fields. No mention of refurbishing the dangerous Hillside school yard. What the Master Plan clearly noted was the need to do soil abatement at Woodman Field grandstands. Oops! Our bad.
[Note: People actually do follow, albeit casually, what the BoE does say and report, when they deign to report.]
Maybe call up the Town and ask them what the contaminated soil disposal costs were for Edgemont Pond. It is in the bid package, right? Oh, and you slippery folks…need I point you to the orientation of that representative baseball field rendering the district provided the public. Slick. Kudos.
On personal note, counting arborvitae as trees is just downright insulting. You are asking us to accept a landscaping staple of gad stations and banks as some blessing? We call them soldier courses. All lined up, totally void of imagination and creativity. It is not even suburban. I would hate to see the shoes you wear.
I have said pretty consistently to clear cut the property. Because there would be no satisfying the parents in wanting a best-in-class facility. It was just reimbursement for the years of shame over the condition of Woodman.
But, let’s not get all sassy like you have been on some high moral ground. Your had needs. You persevered. You don’t want to burn too many bridges in your celebration because we all know you will be back asking for more…and more..and more.
Completely concur with Mr. Lacey. Finally, and thankfully, strong leadership and clear direction at the BOE and the District.
