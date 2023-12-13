Mayor Sean Spiller lights the large menorah at the Montclair Chanukah and Menorah Lighting Fest on December 11 in the Wellmont Arts Plaza in Montclair. (KYLE GOLDWARE)

An enthusiastic crowd joined to celebrate at the Montclair Chanukah Fest and Menorah Lighting on December 11. The event, sponsored by Chabad of Montclair, had performances, dancing dreidels, hot latkes and doughnuts, and, of course, the menorah lighting. And an exciting fire truck gelt drop also added to the festive atmosphere!

Mayor Sean Spiller was given the privilege of lighting the menorah, although it took him a bit of patience as it didn’t ignite on the first attempt. Addressing the crowd, Rabbi Yaacov Leaf of Chabad of Montclair highlighted Spiller’s perseverance and said, “The Mayor just taught us an important lesson. If you don’t succeed the first time, try again.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Kunkin (@lkunkin)

Leslie Kunkin attended with her family. “In times like this, it is especially important to gather with your community and share some positive energy and support,” said Kunkin, who was particularly inspired by an observation that Rabbi Yaacov Leaf made about the celebration occurring on the fifth night of Hanukkah. “On the fifth night, there are more lit candles than not. More light than dark. That felt especially meaningful.” Dancers Beryl Grossbaum, Beryl Feldman, and Mendel Cadaner (left to right) are dressed up as dreidels at the Montclair Chanukah and Menorah Lighting Fest on December 11 in the Wellmont Arts Plaza in Montclair. (KYLE GOLDWARE) Attendees enjoyed latkes at the Montclair Chanukah and Menorah Lighting Fest on December 11 in the Wellmont Arts Plaza in Montclair. (KYLE GOLDWARE) Dr. Renee Baskerville (left) and Madeline Gale pose with Dreidel.

(LESLIE KUNKIN)