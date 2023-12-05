Montclair Police Department (FILE PHOTO)

An employee of a rideshare service told Montclair Police she was assaulted with pepper spray while transporting a female passenger home.

According to police, the aggravated assault took place on Nov. 29. The passenger was spraying pepper spray in the vehicle; the driver pulled to the side of the road at which time the passenger sprayed the driver in the face. The passenger fled from the vehicle in the area of Washington Avenue. The driver was evaluated by Montclair EMS but refused further medical attention.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter:

Attempted Burglary

South Mountain Avenue (November 29, 2023): At 3:11 AM, the residents contacted the Montclair Police and reported that an unknown person had just attempted to enter their home. Upon receiving an alert, they discovered that their kitchen window had been partially opened. Home security footage showed a male dressed in all black wearing a mask and black gloves prowling in the rear of the home. He was unable to make entry.

Clinton Avenue (November 29, 2023): The resident reported that his surveillance system captured an unknown person walking up the driveway towards the side door of his residence during the overnight hours. The suspect looks through a window, opens a storm door, but is prevented from entering the home due to the main door being locked. The suspect leaves the scene back down the driveway. He was described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark face mask, dark Adidas pants with three white stripes on each pant leg, yellow or green gloves, and dark shoes with reflective or white sides.

Burglary

Grove Street (November 29, 2023): The resident reported that his home alarm sounded at approximately 5:00AM. He discovered his kitchen window was open. Upon checking his surveillance, he discovered the suspects entered the kitchen through the kitchen window and proceeded to a bowl where the victim left his car keys. The suspects were able to flee the scene in the victim’s 2023 BMW M44 and 2021 Audi Q3. The Audi was located later in the day in East Orange. The BMW remains missing.

Hilltop Place (December 2, 2023): The resident reported that two unknown individuals entered his home and stole two of his vehicles. The suspects made entry into the home through a first- floor window. Once inside, the suspects located the keys to a 2023 BMW X5 and a 2024 BMWX3 and fled the scene in both vehicles. In its place, the suspects left a 2020 Hyundai Elantra reported stolen from East Orange. The X3 was recovered unoccupied in West Orange. The X5 was recovered in Newark after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. A juvenile male from Newark was placed under arrest.

MV Crime

Edgecliff Road (December 2, 2023): At approximately 1:30 AM, Officers responded to an Edgecliff Road residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress. The first arriving officer observed two males in all black clothing standing by the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled on foot and the officer gave chase. The suspects ran to an awaiting medium sized white SUV and fled at a high rate of speed north on Edgecliff Road.

Shoplifting

December 1, 2023 (Valley Road): The manager at Kings Supermarket reported that a female, wearing a black knit hat, black sweater and possible gray sweats and T-shirt, entered the store and stole approximately $266.00 worth of crab claws and lobster tails. She fled in an unknown direction.