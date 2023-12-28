This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts The Flemtones on Friday!
- The Montclair Brewery features The Phensic on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Aftershock on Friday and Radio Stranger on Saturday!
- Pineapple Express BBQ has the Maura Glynn Band on Friday and Heathmonger on Saturday!
- The MC Hotel hosts a live Jazz Brunch on Saturday!
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
- Enjoy holiday films all month long, continuing with The Apartment on Saturday!
Arts & Literature
- Don’t miss The Windows at Studio Montclair for December featuring John Piccoli, Ed Kamper, Eric Reid, Laurie Pettine, Hannah Moon.
- SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Last Chance! gold/montclair gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- Pineapple Express hosts Trivia every Thursday!
- Montclair Brewery presents Sip & Sing Karaoke every Thursday!
- Check out the MC Hotel Sound Sessions with Gabe and Dean Seda!
- Check out the myriad Local New Year’s Eve events in the Montclair Local guide!
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!