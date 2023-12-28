This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.

Live Music

The Maura Glynn Band

Film

Arts & Literature

from RYB by Patricia Satterlee

Don’t miss The Windows at Studio Montclair for December featuring John Piccoli, Ed Kamper, Eric Reid, Laurie Pettine, Hannah Moon.

SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.

Last Chance! gold/montclair gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.

The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.

Social Events

Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!