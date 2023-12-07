This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- The Montclair Brewery features The Rockin’ Soul Band on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Garden State Groove on Friday and Daddy Pop on Saturday!
- Tierney’s hosts Waterbury Road on Friday and Infinite Loop on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts Tab Benoit and special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band on Saturday and Meshuggah with special guests In Flames and Whitechapel on Sunday!
- NJPAC brings Patti LaBelle and special guest Leela James on Sunday!
- MayoPAC has The Temptations and the Four Tops, The Irish Tenors on Saturday, Girl Named Tom on Sunday!
- SOPAC features The Seton Hall University Annual Winter Concert on Saturday!
- MSU’s John J. Cali School of Music presents concerts all weekend; check them out!
- Porta brings Scott Spick tonight!
- Pineapple Express BBQ has My Skeleton Crew on Saturday!
- Christ Church hosts Miraculous: A Christmas Concert TONIGHT!
- Bloomfield Chorale presents a Winter Concert: Comfort & Joy on Saturday!
- Glen Ridge Choral Society presents its Welcome Christmas! Holiday Concert & Carol Sing on Sunday
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
- Enjoy holiday films all month long, continuing with A Christmas Story on Sunday!
Comedy
- The Wellmont presents Lewis Black: Off The Rails on Friday.
Arts & Literature
- Vanguard Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill dinner theater performance all weekend!
- SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Bloomfield Recreation hosts Pop Up Latin Heritage Art Exhibit at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. Artwork will be on display at the Bloomfield Civic Center from December 4th to 22nd.
- gold/montclair gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
Social Events
- Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Crane House and YWCA tonight!
- Enjoy shopping for unique art and handmade gifts at MAM’s First Thursday: Winter Art Market tonight!
- Stay warm with a handmade hat or scarf when you donate to SOFIA on Saturday!
- Join Temple Ner Tamid for Light Up the Dark: A Night of Unity & Hope on Saturday.
- MC Hotel hosts a Holiday Shoppe on Saturday at 10 AM.
- Stop by Montclair Brewery on Sunday for Pies & Pints with In The Company of Yum!
- Walk the Labyrinth tonight at Brookdale Reformed Church in Bloomfield.
- Stop in to the Montclair Flea Holiday Market on Saturday for handmade gifts and treats from 10 AM – 5 PM at 18 Label.
- Bring your furry friends to L&B Healthy Pet Markets on Saturday to take a photo with the Grinch or Santa! Monetary donations benefit Toni’s Kitchen, Pawz Montclair & Humane Montclair.
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!