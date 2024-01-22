Kwame Alexander

On January 31, Bestselling author and poet Kwame Alexander will present a discussion among several poets featured in “This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” at the Montclair Public Library, presented in part with Watchung Booksellers. Alexander will sign books after the talk.

In this comprehensive and vibrant poetry anthology, Alexander curates a collection of contemporary anthems at turns tender and piercing and deeply inspiring throughout. Featuring work from well-loved poets such as Rita Dove, Jericho Brown, Warsan Shire, Ross Gay, Tracy K. Smith, Terrance Hayes, Morgan Parker, and Nikki Giovanni, “This Is the Honey” is a rich and abundant offering of language from the poets giving voice to generations of resilient joy, “each incantation,” as Mahogany L. Browne puts it in her titular poem, is “a jubilee of a people dreaming wildly.”



All proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Howe House, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the historic house of James Howe, a formerly enslaved man who was freed in 1817.



Kwame Alexander, “This Is the Honey” at MPL

Wednesday, February 31, 6:30–8 p.m.

MPL, 50 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online here

Copies of “This is the Honey” will be available for purchase at the event or may be ordered in advance at Watchung Booksellers for pick up at the event.