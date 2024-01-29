Mayor Sean Spiller (KATE ALBRIGHT/FILE PHOTO)

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege during his deposition as a witness in the Montclair CFO whistleblower lawsuit, because of a purported criminal investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. Now the Township is seeking to make the transcript of his deposition confidential.

Spiller, who is represented by personal counsel, was advised to assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination by attorney Frank Arleo, of Arleo & Donohue, LLC. Arleo.

The purported criminal investigation refers to allegations that the township paid council members’ health insurance or opt-out waiver payments when they did not appear to work the documented 35 hours a week to be eligible for the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program (SHBP).

in a Jan. 24 letter, Arleo writes to Judge Stephen Petrillo: “At the deposition, counsel for the Township of Montclair stated that she was deeming the deposition transcript confidential in accordance with this Court’s prior directives. Plaintiff’s counsel stated her objection. Rather than file a formal motion, we would like to address the confidentiality issue at the next conference, which is scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2004.”

“We will continue to oppose the efforts of the lawyers for the Township Council (and the Town) to keep the facts of this case secret from the residents of Montclair,” said Nancy Erika Smith, attorney for Montclair CFO Padmaja Rao, on Friday. She questioned what would be the basis for confidentiality.

“Montclair taxpayers deserve to know what is going on in their own Town. The efforts to hide the facts have failed so far. We hope they continue to fail,” said Smith. “In 42 years, I have never had a defendant designate an entire transcript confidential before one question asked.”

Montclair’s attorneys have previously sought unsuccessfully to keep documents secret from the public in the lawsuit brought by the CFO.

In June 2023, Judge Stephen Petrillo said: “I can’t imagine anyone, anywhere… other than maybe the CIA, Defense Department, the NSA, that has this need for secrecy. It should make any person shudder when a municipal government in a matter such as this says there’s this need for secrecy.”

Petrillo rebuked attempts by the township’s lawyers to close proceedings to the public and raised the issue of potential criminal liability.

Rao, in her lawsuit, charges she was retaliated against after she questioned the eligibility of the mayor and council members for the state health insurance program. It is only one of the allegations in the whistleblower suit, which includes allegations of time records fraud in the Montclair Fire Dept. and a no-bid contract awarded to the O’Toole Scrivo law firm. The original complaint was also amended to include Spiller’s alleged role in whistleblower retaliation.

When A $10,000 Salary Comes with Full-Time Benefits

Montclair’s mayor and council members receive $10,000 a year for their services. The town has also, for years, provided health benefits to the mayor and council members.

In 2017, Montclair changed its health insurance provider from a private insurer to the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program. Only full-time employees, working at least 35 hours a week, can be enrolled in the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program, per a change in law in 2010.

The whistleblower suit states that at the time the 2022 suit was filed, four of the seven council members were participating in the plan and that two members had received annual $5,000 waiver payments to opt out.

Two months after Rao first brought the lawsuit, Montclair Local reported that Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office issued a subpoena to Montclair Township, requesting “any and all paystubs, paychecks and other documents concerning salaries, wages, stipends, bonuses, incentives or other payments” made to the council members, dating back to 2011.

On Friday, more than a year since the subpoena for documents, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office repeated what it had previously stated in December 2022, that the office does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

In August 2023, Platkin’s office announced that a state grand jury had again indicted Wildwood’s mayor, a former mayor, and a city commissioner in connection with their allegedly fraudulent participation in the New Jersey State Health Benefits Program. The three officials were first indicted on the charges back in March; all three have plead not guilty.

Platkin has said of the Wildwood case that his office intends “to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Since 2017, Montclair has paid nearly half a million dollars, in benefits to former and current elected officials for coverage or in lieu of it if they were covered elsewhere, according to the NJ.com report. For councilors who took family plans, the coverage could be as much as $35,000 annually.

The monies to pay for the council’s opt-out waiver payments and the premiums comes out of the Township’s general fund (i.e. monies from property taxes, fees, etc.).

Spiller, whose full time job is president of the New Jersey Education Association, received an annual $5,000 waiver in lieu of taking medical benefits. Spiller also opted to take dental insurance through the township which does not require any employee contribution.

According to records obtained by NJ.com, Spiller received nearly $28,000 in waiver payments for not taking health coverage; the town paid $21,800 in premiums over four years for his dental coverage. In July 22, 2021, Spiller signed a self-certification that during 2020, as mayor of Montclair, he devoted an average minimum of 35 hours per week, exclusive of vacation days and holidays, “working at my official position.” Spiller certified the same for the period of January through July 2021.

Gov. Phil Murphy swearing in Montclair’s new mayor Sean Spiller on July 1, 2020. (YOUTUBE)

Spiller’s salary as head of the state’s teachers union was more than $291,000 in 2021, according to tax filings obtained by NJ.com.

Any investigation into Montclair’s alleged fraudulent participation in the SHBP by the attorney general’s office is close to home: Platkin, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to serve as the state’s 62nd Attorney General in February 2022, is also a resident of Montclair.

Murphy also has connections to Spiller, who he has described as a “dear friend.” Murphy came to the Montclair mayor’s swearing in ceremony in July 2020. Nancy Erika Smith presenting oral arguments before Judge Stephen Petrillo in May 2023.

In oral arguments before Petrillo in May 2023, Smith said the people of Montclair have probably for years unknowingly paid their town council full private insurance benefits even though they were only making $10,000 a year.

“A whole lot of people deserve to pay back the people of Montclair a whole lot of money for a lot of years, way before 2017. But after 2017, when they moved into the state system, what they were doing became illegal,” said Smith.

“We get a whopping $10,000 a year salary to do this job. Think about that every time you comment or send me a text or email,” said former Councilor at Large Peter at a town hall in October 2022 that took place just days before the Rao lawsuit became public. Yacobellis did not mention the health benefits or waiver payments that he, Spiller and four other councilors had also been receiving.

Councilor at Large Bob Russo, the only council member to not take health benefits – or the waiver in lieu of them – blames former town manager Tim Stafford for the “mess.”

“A waiver payment for not taking town health care benefits was never offered to me and I never knew about it. I would not have taken it anyway. I am already covered and have always believed serving on the council was a part-time, largely volunteer position,” said Russo. “The Town Manager should have discussed this coverage issue with all of us. The CFO and town attorney apparently tried to clarify and prevent this.”

Per the Rao complaint, on August 16, 2022, Gina DeVito, Montclair’s assistant township attorney, sent a memo to all council members stating they were not eligible to take township-paid health benefits. DeVito’s memo referenced a June 2022 press release from Platkin’s office first announcing charges against Wildwood officials for enrolling in the SHBP when they were not “full time employees” as defined by state law.

“It’s unfortunate the Township is in this position. If you don’t have anything to hide, there is no reason to plead the Fifth,” said Councilor David Cummings, who added that unlike Spiller, if deposed he would not plead the Fifth.

The township stopped the practice of offering health insurance and waiver payments to the council in late 2022. In April 2023, Montclair Township Council approved an ordinance that would guarantee a range of municipal employees – including the council – with a paid defense for any “pending, threatened or completed civil, criminal, administrative or arbitrative action, suit of proceeding.”