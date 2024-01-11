The Weekend Events guide is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold of Prominent Properties | Sotheby's International Realty
From live music and concerts to comedy and theater to films and social events, this is your weekend events guide!
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts its Band Night on Friday with Space Fight, Fruitbodies and a Paultra Violet DJ set)!
- The Montclair Brewery features The Moving Parts on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has Nine Deeez Night on Friday and Radio 506 and Band of Make Believe on Saturday!
- Pineapple Express hosts Chris Barry, Enjoy the Band, and Larry and Red on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.
- NJPAC features Stephanie Mills and The Whispers on Saturday and The New Jersey Symphony playing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich on Sunday!
- MayoPac welcomes Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on Thursday and Friday!
- The Wellmont hosts All You Need is Love – a tribute to The Beatles – on Sunday!
Film
- Catch a movie at the Clairidge Cinema. Check out a Clairidge Classic with this week’s feature: Little Caesar.
Arts & Literature
- Check out the Tiny Gallery exhibit What It’s Like 2 Be A Central American Unicorn, on view through Saturday.
- MayoPAC brings the 2024 Tour of Dancing with the Stars Live on Sunday.
- SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Visit The Newark Museum to see the newly reopened Ballantine House, the immersive exhibit by Adama Delphine Fawundu: In the Spirit of Àṣẹ (on display through March 10, 2024), and more.
- Stroll by the windows of Studio Montclair to see work by John Piccoli, Eric Reid, and Laurie Pettine.
Comedy
- NJPAC has Carlos Ballarta on Saturday!
Social Events
- Honor Dr. King’s legacy at one of these MLK Day events.
- Pineapple Express hosts Trivia every Thursday!
- Montclair Brewery presents Sip & Sing Karaoke every Thursday!
- MC Hotel brings us Pop-Up Zumba with Dean Seda on Sunday!
- Create a Vision Board for the new year at Eclectic Chic Boutique on Saturday.
- Visit The Crane House & Historic YWCA and take the self-guided tour, offered every Sunday.
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!