From live music and concerts to comedy and theater to films and social events, this is your weekend events guide!

Live Music

The Moving Parts

Tierney’s hosts its Band Night on Friday with Space Fight, Fruitbodies and a Paultra Violet DJ set)!

The Montclair Brewery features The Moving Parts on Friday!

Just Jake’s has Nine Deeez Night on Friday and Radio 506 and Band of Make Believe on Saturday!

Pineapple Express hosts Chris Barry, Enjoy the Band, and Larry and Red on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

NJPAC features Stephanie Mills and The Whispers on Saturday and The New Jersey Symphony playing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich on Sunday!

MayoPac welcomes Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on Thursday and Friday!

The Wellmont hosts All You Need is Love – a tribute to The Beatles – on Sunday!

Film

Catch a movie at the Clairidge Cinema. Check out a Clairidge Classic with this week’s feature: Little Caesar.

Arts & Literature

via Tiny Gallery website

Check out the Tiny Gallery exhibit What It’s Like 2 Be A Central American Unicorn, on view through Saturday.

MayoPAC brings the 2024 Tour of Dancing with the Stars Live on Sunday.

SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.

Visit The Newark Museum to see the newly reopened Ballantine House, the immersive exhibit by Adama Delphine Fawundu: In the Spirit of Àṣẹ (on display through March 10, 2024), and more.

Stroll by the windows of Studio Montclair to see work by John Piccoli, Eric Reid, and Laurie Pettine.

Comedy

NJPAC has Carlos Ballarta on Saturday!

Social Events

Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!