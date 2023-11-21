Montclair Board of Education took a big step forward in its plan to renovate and reorient the baseball field at Woodman Field Monday by cutting down trees. Some were more than 100 years old.

A group of residents who live near the field showed up in protest Monday, taking video and photos of the stately oak and hickory trees being cut down and sharing on social media. Some had signed a petition to try and save the trees.

“The district has the permits for the tree cutting and has no further comments at this time,” said Dr. Jonathan Ponds in a statement Monday to Montclair Local, referring to the previous stop work order at Woodman Field, part of the Aubrey Lewis Athletic Complex. Workers at Woodman Field Monday where several trees were cut down as part of baseball field renovation. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

In October, Ponds, in an update to the community, said the district was able to mitigate the loss of all but 15 trees after redesigning the project and that new plan included planting 94 new trees.

Two groups — residents who wanted to save the trees, citing environmental concerns, and parents who want to save student athletes from dangerous field conditions — have been vocal at BOE meetings.

Removing the trees was needed to reorient the field to make it safe for athletes and prevent further injuries, according to parents familiar with the field.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see trees cut down unnecessarily,” said Jasmine Hodari, parent of a seventh grade baseball player. “The BOE and Dr. Ponds had to make a hard decision about player safety.”

Hodari described how dangerous the field can be.

“On this field, a player can run to catch a ball and hit the track, and then a metal grate, and then the turf of the football field,” said Hodari. Navigating these different surfaces puts players at risk for falls, because cleats get stuck and players can slip when they hit these different surfaces. It also creates bad hops, where the ball bounces up unpredictably. Where the grass outfield meets the track, metal grates and then turf. (SAFE FIELDS WITHOUT DELAY)

Hodari said she has heard of players getting concussions or teeth knocked out after being hit by a baseball due to a bad hop.

Woodman Field is one of many renovation projects listed in the bond referendum passed last year; $7,940,000 was allocated to renovate the baseball field and replace the grass field with turf.

In addition to safety, turf would solve another issue at Woodman — games being postponed frequently due to poor field conditions. Sometimes, games are rescheduled to other area turf fields such as Glenfield [Editor’s note: Hodari is referring to her eight-year-old daughter’s baseball team who can play at Glenfield, a much smaller field not used for high school and middle school teams], but many times they just end up getting cancelled, Hodari said.

Along Champlain Terrace where the field is located, there are homes with yard signs calling for the towering trees to be saved.

Alison Sargent, a lifelong resident of Champlain Terrace who lives in a house that has been in her family for 70 years, had a clear view from her living room of those same trees being cut down Monday.

“I filed an OPRA request to get all the required documents but I’ve never received anything,” said Sargent. “We support and are all for a safer baseball field. All we asked for was a compromise, to work with the neighbors and save some of the trees.”

Residents watch as trees are cut down at Woodman Field. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

Sargent brought in licensed arborist John Linson in September to survey the trees.

“I surveyed 28 trees. One was dead and two were hollow,” said Linson, who added that the age of the trees ranged from 50-175 years; some trees were more than 200 years old. Regarding the environmental impact of removing the trees, Linson said it could potentially increase heating and cooling costs for the surrounding houses. The trees also acted as a buffer between the houses and the field.

Evan Cutler, an avid birder and vice president of the Montclair Bird Club, has been birding in the area for years. “There are 350 species of caterpillars that can live in these trees and they’re extremely important for the birds in this area,” said Cutler, as he pointed to a red tailed hawk circling above as the trees were being cut down. “Last week there were white throated sparrows, juncos and woodpeckers right here.”

Police were on the scene Monday to make sure no on entered the field due to falling branches from the tree removal. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

Rich Ullman, a longtime resident and supporter of youth sports, recognizes that the image of a tree falling down is a powerful, emotional visual.

“I don’t like the idea of trees being cut down, but it’s an anomaly to have a track running through right field,” said Ullman, who added he was glad the Board of Education voted to approve the baseball field renovation. “You heard board members say ‘I love the trees, too, but we’ve got to do what we’ve been elected to do.'”

Ullman joined a group of families who sent this letter to Montclair town officials and the Board of Education, urging no delays in making playing fields safe for Montclair’s youth. Poor field conditions are a frequent issue at the baseball field. (SAFE FIELDS WITHOUT DELAY)

Ullman said making the field safer for both the baseball players and the track and field athletes is what the bond referendum was all about — addressing facilities that have been neglected for many years, both inside school buildings and those outside to support athletics and physical education.

“All along, this has been about doing what is best for the kids and their safety out on the playing field. The adults in the community have to make that the number-one priority.”